International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.570-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.6 million-$175.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.9 million. International Money Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.070-2.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

International Money Express Stock Down 20.4 %

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.84. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.60 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Money Express will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

