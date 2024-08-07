Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Cut by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $450.53. 1,145,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,674. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $468.78. The company has a market cap of $159.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,005 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,422. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

