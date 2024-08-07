Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

INUV opened at $0.30 on Friday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Inuvo Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.