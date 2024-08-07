Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
INUV opened at $0.30 on Friday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
