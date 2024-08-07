Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.48

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 18667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
