Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.48

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 18667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.