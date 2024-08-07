Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $449.00 and last traded at $448.33. 13,726,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 40,929,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $439.53.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.30 and a 200-day moving average of $450.05.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

