Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 7th (ACMR, ATI, AXON, BCYC, CSGS, ELEV, ESTA, FRPT, GTHX, IMXI)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 7th:
ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.
ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.
CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $265.00 target price on the stock.
Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.
