Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 7th (ACMR, ATI, AXON, BCYC, CSGS, ELEV, ESTA, FRPT, GTHX, IMXI)

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 7th:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $375.00 target price on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $265.00 target price on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

