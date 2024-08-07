Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 7th (ACMR, ATI, AXON, BCYC, CSGS, ELEV, ESTA, FRPT, GTHX, IMXI)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 7th:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $375.00 target price on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $265.00 target price on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

