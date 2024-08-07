Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Capital Power (CPX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Capital Power (TSE: CPX) recently:

8/1/2024 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$42.00.

8/1/2024 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

7/24/2024 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

7/22/2024 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPX stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$43.53. 17,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,724. Capital Power Co. has a 12-month low of C$33.90 and a 12-month high of C$43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.41.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 47.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total value of C$98,577.10. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

