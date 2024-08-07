IOTA (MIOTA) Market Capitalization Tops $422.03 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $422.03 million and $6.97 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000862 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,382,607,068 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

