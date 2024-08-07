iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Norden Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273,167 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,202,000 after purchasing an additional 600,881 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,227,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,444,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,174,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP remained flat at $99.90 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 169,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,917. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.16. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $100.14.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.