iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $500,000. First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 42,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 278,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 353,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 250,610 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. 4,812,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,219. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.17. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $52.13.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1761 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

