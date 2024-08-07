iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,082 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 383,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,880,000 after purchasing an additional 70,043 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 318,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,955,643 shares. The company has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

