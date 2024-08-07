iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,377,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,840. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.28.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

