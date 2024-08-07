iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,366. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

