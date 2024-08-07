iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,023,703 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the previous session’s volume of 237,023 shares.The stock last traded at $25.57 and had previously closed at $25.75.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $936.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,955.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 146,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

