iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 192,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 135,787 shares.The stock last traded at $64.84 and had previously closed at $66.73.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

