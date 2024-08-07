iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 179,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.91. 347,935 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

