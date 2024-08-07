iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.98. 29,705,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,005,379. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.75 and its 200 day moving average is $203.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

