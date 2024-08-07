iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,092 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $441,651,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWM traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,449,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,009,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.