iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 124.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.25%.
iSpecimen Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ISPC remained flat at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,001. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. iSpecimen has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.60.
About iSpecimen
