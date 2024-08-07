iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 124.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.25%.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISPC remained flat at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,001. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. iSpecimen has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.60.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

