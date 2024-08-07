James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT Lowered to $8.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JRVR. Compass Point cut their price target on James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

JRVR stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.16. James River Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.39 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in James River Group during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1,902.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

