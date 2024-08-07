Jason Pitofsky Sells 487 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,067.80. The stock had a trading volume of 502,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,543. The stock has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $769.19 and a 12-month high of $1,115.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,047.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $985.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,097.05.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

