Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 13,450.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.17. 79,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,187. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.99. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $146.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

