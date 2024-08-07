Jeffery Darby Sells 1,400 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $146,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffery Darby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.78. 122,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,162. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.17. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $66,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

