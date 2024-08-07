JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of JELD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. 261,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,244. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 2.28. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

