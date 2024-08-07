JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Trading 8.1% Higher

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 11,531,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 14,436,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,450,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,786 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,366,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 975,736 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,059,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,681,000 after acquiring an additional 354,086 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

