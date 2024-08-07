JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.090-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.0 million-$106.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.9 million. JFrog also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.54-0.56 EPS.
JFrog Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,719. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 0.96.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,505,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,505,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,207 shares of company stock valued at $10,016,164. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
