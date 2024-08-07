JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.38. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.