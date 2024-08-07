J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $439.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $172.30. 18,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,610. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.92. J&J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $133.23 and a 52 week high of $176.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.22%.

In related news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $369,104.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

