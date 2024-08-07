Joel D. Keaton Sells 43,478 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,194.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CUBE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.34. 1,555,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $49.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 29,720.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 11,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
