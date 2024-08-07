JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $64.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.

BRBR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BRBR stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 852,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,233. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.