JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) to “Overweight”

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

Shares of JTKWY stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.40.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

