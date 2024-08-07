JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) to “Overweight”

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance
Shares of JTKWY stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.40.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
