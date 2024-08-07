Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.68

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 809480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $195,369.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,509,120.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $195,369.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,509,120.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,845 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,778,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,494,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 859.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,016,000 after purchasing an additional 749,641 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,379,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,037 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

