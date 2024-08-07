JUNO Price Hits $0.0903 on Top Exchanges (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and $73,238.95 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars.

