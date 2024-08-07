Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Increases Dividend to $1.08 Per Share

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Karooooo has a dividend payout ratio of 242.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Karooooo to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 244.1%.

Karooooo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KARO opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $760.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.54 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

