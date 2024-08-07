Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of KPTI stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,352. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 204,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $194,174.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,275,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 108,286 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

