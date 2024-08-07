Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 274.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

KPTI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 478,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,691. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.21.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $360,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at $11,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,275,473 shares of company stock worth $1,234,542 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

