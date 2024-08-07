KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Up 1.9%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 2,301,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 8,194,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of KE by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 269,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 90,258 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in KE by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 447,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in KE by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 986,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after acquiring an additional 149,570 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of KE by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 332,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 129,776 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

