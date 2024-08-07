Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Kemper has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of Kemper stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.66. 631,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,227. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $59.36. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kemper will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KMPR. JMP Securities raised their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMPR

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.