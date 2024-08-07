Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Kemper has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.
Kemper Price Performance
Shares of Kemper stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.66. 631,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,227. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $59.36. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Insider Transactions at Kemper
In related news, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on KMPR. JMP Securities raised their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
