Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kemper Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of KMPR traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.37. 106,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,745. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $59.36. Kemper has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $65.93.

Get Kemper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMPR shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.