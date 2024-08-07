Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Reduced by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.89. 812,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,485. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.94 and a 200 day moving average of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

