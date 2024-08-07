KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.69 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $0.84 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01460112 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

