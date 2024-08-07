Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.18.

KRC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 472,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,817,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 403,807 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,380,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,369,000 after purchasing an additional 255,835 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $360,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

