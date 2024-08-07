KILT Protocol (KILT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $21.41 Million

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $21.41 million and approximately $58,635.47 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

