Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 376 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,436. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average is $135.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.