Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,400 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,499,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after acquiring an additional 110,463 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 670.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,929 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 368,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,928,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS NULG traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 56,192 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.