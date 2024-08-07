Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.24.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.67. 9,081,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,433,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.85 and its 200 day moving average is $324.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.88, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

