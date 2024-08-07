Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 187,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2176 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

