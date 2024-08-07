Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,031 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DLR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.14. 1,205,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average is $145.13. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

