Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.01.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.51. 15,834,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,588,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $151.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

