Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,561,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.11.

Stryker Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $319.60. 1,349,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,143. The company has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

